ANAHEIM, Calif.--It is a very special week for Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, not just because he will be coaching in, "the granddaddy of them all" as a grandfather, but that it will be his last game as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes before offensive coordinator and quarterbacks' coach Ryan Day takes over.

When meeting with the media on Wednesday, the day after Christmas, Meyer said that focus is key in a long week of practice and media opportunities and trying to put his emotions about retirement on the back burner, but when looking around at his players and coaches, the end is closing in.

"I tried to avoid it at all costs, but it catches you once in a while," Meyer said. "Like today, actually on the practice field, I was looking around and I just love this group of players that I'm around. I think the clarity of what's coming next has helped a little bit. So, the focus is trying to win a game."