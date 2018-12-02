COLUMBUS, Ohio-- In a result that surprised few, Ohio State was left out of the college football playoff with the committee revealed its final rankings Saturday.

Ohio State players and coach Urban Meyer took time to meet with the media a few hours after and discuss the team's feelings after the playoff snub, and what the Rose Bowl means to the program.

"I know I am [happy with the season]," Meyer said. "I know our staff is. But the people who count, I want to make sure they are."

There's plenty that Ohio State accomplished this season. After all the adversity it faced, a coaching suspension and off-the-field circus, losing its best defensive player, falling on its face against Purdue, capturing a Big Ten title with a shot at victory in the Rose Bowl to finish 13-1 is success. Beating Michigan adds to that.

Still, there's that lingering disappointment for a program that expects to compete for national championships after a third near-playoff miss in three years.

"It was a little bit disappointing because we expected to be in that playoff run," redshirt junior defensive tackle Dre'mont Jones said. "I feel like we left our destiny in the hands of the committee instead of our own hands."