Meyer and company sound off about playoffs, Rose Bowl berth
COLUMBUS, Ohio-- In a result that surprised few, Ohio State was left out of the college football playoff with the committee revealed its final rankings Saturday.
Ohio State players and coach Urban Meyer took time to meet with the media a few hours after and discuss the team's feelings after the playoff snub, and what the Rose Bowl means to the program.
"I know I am [happy with the season]," Meyer said. "I know our staff is. But the people who count, I want to make sure they are."
There's plenty that Ohio State accomplished this season. After all the adversity it faced, a coaching suspension and off-the-field circus, losing its best defensive player, falling on its face against Purdue, capturing a Big Ten title with a shot at victory in the Rose Bowl to finish 13-1 is success. Beating Michigan adds to that.
Still, there's that lingering disappointment for a program that expects to compete for national championships after a third near-playoff miss in three years.
"It was a little bit disappointing because we expected to be in that playoff run," redshirt junior defensive tackle Dre'mont Jones said. "I feel like we left our destiny in the hands of the committee instead of our own hands."
More surprising than Ohio State falling short of Oklahoma for the last spot in the top four was Georgia's placement ahead of them at No. 5. Georgia fell short against No. 1 Alabama last week for a second loss on its season, with no conference title to bolster its resume.
Meyer, never one to claim he pays attention to the national landscape, didn't have much to say about the placement. It meant a Rose Bowl berth regardless.
"I don't know enough about it. I just sat there on the couch, on the chair and watched it. I was a little surprised, but I think from what I saw they're a heck of a team."
Speaking of the Rose Bowl, since he was a kid growing up in Ohio Meyer's wanted to be a part of that game. Now he gets to coach it.
"I remember watching the Rose Bowl and watching the Rose Bowl Parade, and Woody Hayes and the great players of the Buckeyes going out there," he said. "No disrespect to the other Bowl games, because they're awesome, but the Rose is the one we've always looked forward to."
There No. 9 Washington, champion of the Pac 12 conference, awaits the Buckeyes for a New Year's day showdown.
On paper, Ohio State matches up well with the Huskies. A primary factor is whether the Buckeyes are motivated for a bowl game, even one of this scale, when no national title aspirations are involved.
"Parris [Campbell] and those guys [understand what the Rose Bowl means], I already talked to them. But to like Jeffrey Okudah, Baron Browning, and those guys from Texas, maybe it won't. "My understanding is it's the greatest Bowl of them all is what many people who have been there have told me."
In any case, this is viewed as a successful season by a team whose top two goals are to beat Michigan and win in Indianapolis. Capping it off with a Rose Bowl win makes it a great year.
Even if a solitary blunder on Oct 20 removed the possibility of a historic one.