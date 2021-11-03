Meet the team: Ohio State guard Eugene Brown III
Eugene Brown III joined the Buckeyes as a freshman in one of the strangest college basketball seasons to date — with empty stadiums and COVID-19 protocols.
Brown saw the court a fair amount in his first season in Columbus, playing in 29 games and building experience for his future in the program.
Scouting report
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 195 pounds
Year: Sophomore
Position: Guard
Last year: Dropped 1.2 points and 1.3 rebounds per game in just over six minutes a game
What he brings
Brown showed flashes of what he could be in his freshman campaign but struggled with consistency.
His brightest flash came against UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic, where he connected on all three of his 3-point attempts — dropping nine points in just seven minutes of action.
Brown can provide range when needed, but was inconsistent from deep last season, shooting just 28%. His struggles extended to inside the arc as well, shooting just 35.1% last season.
What to expect in 2021-22
Anticipate Brown to remain in a similar role to last season, a shooting threat off the wing with the size to contribute defensively.
Similar to last season, the Buckeyes have plenty of wings that may snag playing time from Brown and could bite into his opportunities to make meaningful contributions.
Although Brown may still see a diminished role, expect him to take leaps in terms of his shooting efficiency and scoring.