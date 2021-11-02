Meet the team: Ohio State guard Cedric Russell

Cedric Russell joins Jamari Wheeler in the Ohio State backcourt for the 2021-22 season after serving as a bucket-getter for Louisiana. Although head coach Chris Holtmann said Russell wasn’t a reactionary pickup following the loss of Duane Washington Jr., Russell brings a similar scoring prowess to the former Ohio State hooper.

Scouting report

Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 190 pounds Yeah: Redshirt senior Position: Guard Last year: Averaged 17.2 points per game behind shooting splits of 41.9% from the field and 40% from 3



Cedric Russell averaged 17.2 points per game in his final season at Louisiana. (Associated Press)

What he brings

Russell was a walking bucket while at Louisiana and brings a scoring punch that the Buckeyes needed with the loss of Washington. A scorer from all areas of the floor, Russell packs a quick release on his jumper which allows him to fire from virtually any distance. Like Washington, he loves the long-ball and attempted more than five per game in each of the last three seasons. Expect that number to dip as he enters a new system and few rungs lower on the totem pole, but Russell will continue to dial it in from long range, especially in catch-and-shoot situations. Russell isn’t quite the playmaker that Washington turned into in his final season as a Buckeye and will likely need to improve in that area after tallying just 1.2 assists last season.

What to expect in 2021-22