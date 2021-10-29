Meet the team: Ohio State forward Zed Key

In his first season with Ohio State, Zed Key made an instant impact as a low post presence. Heading into his sophomore season with the Buckeyes, Key looks to show off his signature finger guns on a more consistent basis.

Scouting report

Height: 6-foot-8 Weight: 245 pounds Year: Sophomore Position: Forward Last year: Averaged 5.2 points and 3.4 rebounds on 11.7 minutes per game, shooting 61.6% from the floor and 55.1% from the foul line

Ohio State forward Zed Key will look to be a key presence in the post for the Buckeyes. (© Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports)

What he brings

Key is a dominant presence on the inside, and it's visible through his shot distribution, not attempting a single 3-pointer last season. For what Key lacks in range, he makes up for through relentless aggression and a sound post game. The Bay Shore, New York native shines with his back to the basket, using his size to bully defenders and free up his patented post-hook. On the defensive end of the floor, Key was tasked with guarding the opposition’s four and five and was undersized as that end at times. But with his size and strength, Key held his own on the defensive end — averaging 0.7 blocks per game.

What to expect in 2021-22