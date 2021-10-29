Meet the team: Ohio State forward Zed Key
In his first season with Ohio State, Zed Key made an instant impact as a low post presence.
Heading into his sophomore season with the Buckeyes, Key looks to show off his signature finger guns on a more consistent basis.
Scouting report
Height: 6-foot-8
Weight: 245 pounds
Year: Sophomore
Position: Forward
Last year: Averaged 5.2 points and 3.4 rebounds on 11.7 minutes per game, shooting 61.6% from the floor and 55.1% from the foul line
What he brings
Key is a dominant presence on the inside, and it's visible through his shot distribution, not attempting a single 3-pointer last season.
For what Key lacks in range, he makes up for through relentless aggression and a sound post game. The Bay Shore, New York native shines with his back to the basket, using his size to bully defenders and free up his patented post-hook.
On the defensive end of the floor, Key was tasked with guarding the opposition’s four and five and was undersized as that end at times. But with his size and strength, Key held his own on the defensive end — averaging 0.7 blocks per game.
What to expect in 2021-22
Anticipate Key’s role to expand in 2021-22 on both the offensive and defensive side of the floor.
As much of his play is predicated around the basket, Key will likely see more time at five-spot, helping ease pressure off fellow forwards E.J. Liddell and Kyle Young. Key is likely to be one of the first guys off of the bench, whether that’ll be at the four or the five.
With another year to develop, expect a lot of finger guns from Chris Holtmann’s most dominant post presence on this team.