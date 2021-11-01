Meet the team: Ohio State forward Seth Towns

Former Columbus high school basketball and Harvard standout Seth Towns showed a glimpse of what he could be for Ohio State last season. Dealing with the effects of a devastating knee injury from years past and admitting that he wasn’t 100% last season, Towns emphasized excitement to be back to full strength in 2021-22. But Towns will not return until mid-December to January as he recovers from an offseason back surgery.

Scouting report

Height: 6-foot-8 Weight: 230 pounds Year: Redshirt senior Position: Forward Last year: Averaged 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds in 25 appearances, playing in 10.8 minutes per game, shooting 42.1% from the field 33.1% from 3-point range and 80% from the free-throw line.



Prior to his knee injury three seasons ago, Towns averaged 14.2 points per game at Harvard while shooting 42% from the field and 41.9% from 3-point range. (© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

What he brings

Towns is another veteran presence on Chris Holtmann’s squad, having spent five seasons on a college basketball roster — albeit two of those years came as a medical redshirt for the Crimson. If Towns can get back to full strength after he returns from back surgery, he is a dangerous presence on the offensive end. Prior to his knee injury three seasons ago, Towns averaged 14.2 points per game while shooting 42% from the field and 41.9% from 3-point range. He was also a defensive stalwart for the Crimson, averaging 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game. Last season, Towns saw those numbers dip, averaging just 0.2 steals and blocks. Even if Towns doesn’t reach 100%, he’ll still be a solid option off of the bench on the wing.

What to expect in 2021-22