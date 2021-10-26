Meet the team: Ohio State forward Kyle Young
Redshirt forward Kyle Young has served as the backbone of the Ohio State men’s basketball program since the arrival of head coach Chris Holtmann.
A fan and coach’s favorite, Young decided to return to Columbus for one last run with the Buckeyes in the offseason.
Scouting report
Height: 6-foot-8
Weight: 225 pounds
Year: Redshirt senior
Position: Forward
Last year: Averaged 8.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game on shooting splits of 54% from the field and 43% from 3
What he brings
First, and most importantly, Young brings unmatched heart and hustle to the Buckeyes.
As a veteran presence, Young shows leadership by example, doing the dirty work whether that comes in the form of corralling offensive boards or diving for loose balls.
Young has improved as a scorer in each season with the Buckeyes, but made his greatest offensive leap a year ago. He boasted career-highs in points and assists per game but saw his biggest strides in 3-point shooting: attempting more than double than what he shot in 2019-20.
As a threat from the corner, Young’s ability to the drive the ball has also seen improvements, thanks in large part to defenders respecting him from 3-point range.
Defensively, Young brings the ability to defend forwards and centers, as he was forced to defend bigs for much of last season. Although he was largely undersized in defensive matchups last season, he was still solid in a rim-protection role — collecting 15 blocks and 12 steals on the season.
What to expect in 2021-22
Young will continue to be a full-time starter, as he has in the last two seasons, when healthy.
Much of his offensive role will likely remain the same: as a player who keeps the ball moving in the offense unless he sees a shot he absolutely loves.
His defense, however, is where his role will likely change, with the arrival of Joey Brunk from Indiana and Zed Key having another season to develop. Expect to see Young primarily guarding small and power forwards as opposed to bigs — something he was largely tasked with last season.
Young will likely continue to be the team’s vocal leader and backbone in his final season with the Buckeyes.