Meet the team: Ohio State forward Kyle Young

Redshirt forward Kyle Young has served as the backbone of the Ohio State men’s basketball program since the arrival of head coach Chris Holtmann. A fan and coach’s favorite, Young decided to return to Columbus for one last run with the Buckeyes in the offseason.

Scouting report

Height: 6-foot-8 Weight: 225 pounds Year: Redshirt senior Position: Forward Last year: Averaged 8.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game on shooting splits of 54% from the field and 43% from 3

Kyle Young shot 54% from the field last season, making 43% of his attempts from 3-point range. (USA Today Sports)

What he brings

First, and most importantly, Young brings unmatched heart and hustle to the Buckeyes. As a veteran presence, Young shows leadership by example, doing the dirty work whether that comes in the form of corralling offensive boards or diving for loose balls. Young has improved as a scorer in each season with the Buckeyes, but made his greatest offensive leap a year ago. He boasted career-highs in points and assists per game but saw his biggest strides in 3-point shooting: attempting more than double than what he shot in 2019-20. As a threat from the corner, Young’s ability to the drive the ball has also seen improvements, thanks in large part to defenders respecting him from 3-point range. Defensively, Young brings the ability to defend forwards and centers, as he was forced to defend bigs for much of last season. Although he was largely undersized in defensive matchups last season, he was still solid in a rim-protection role — collecting 15 blocks and 12 steals on the season.

What to expect in 2021-22