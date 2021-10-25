Meet the team: Ohio State forward Justice Sueing

Forward Justice Sueing saw his first action with Ohio State last season after being forced to sit out a season after transferring from California in 2019. Sueing’s first season with the Buckeyes was a strange one. He was thrust into a primarily ball handler role due to injuries in the backcourt while adjusting to the more aggressive style of play in the Big Ten. Here's more on what to expect from the redshirt senior.



Scouting report

Height: 6-foot-7 Weight: 215 Year: Redshirt senior Position: Forward Last year: Averaged 10.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 49% from the field and 36% from 3

What he brings

Sueing brings a long, versatile presence at the wing for head coach Chris Holtmann. Although Sueing saw his scoring numbers drop in his first season as a Buckeye, he saw a boost in his efficiency from both inside and beyond the arc. Sueing improved his field goal percentage and 3-point percentage by six percentage points from his last season with California to his first with Ohio State. While Sueing was no longer the top scoring option like he was with the Golden Bears, he fit seamlessly into Holtmann’s system. Sueing’s long frame helps him immensely on the defensive end, swiping 29 steals alongside six blocks last year.

What to expect in 2021-22