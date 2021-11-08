Meet the team: Joey Brunk
Joey Brunk has always found himself on Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann’s radar, as he was originally recruited and played for him at Butler.
It’s been four years removed since Brunk last played under Holtmann. But after another transfer from Indiana and a season-ending injury last year with the Hoosiers, Brunk's back with his first college head coach in his final season of eligibility.
Scouting report
Height: 6-foot-11
Weight: 255 pounds
Year: Redshirt senior
Position: Center
Last year: Missed all of last season recovering from back surgery, but posted 6.8 points alongside 5.2 rebounds for Indiana in 2019-20
What he brings
Brunk provides one of Ohio State’s biggest needs from last season: a big body inside.
Kyle Young and E.J. Liddell — both of which stand below 6-foot-9 —were tasked with guarding opposing bigs and were undersized underneath the rim at times. Brunk brings that big presence with his large frame that will give the Buckeyes a boost on both ends of the floor.
Brunk saw his field goal percentage take a step back in his last season on the floor, dropping from 62.3% in 2018-19 to 52.2% in 2019-20. But, he will undoubtedly be a strong post presence for Holtmann once again.
What to expect in 2021-22
Life will be much easier for the aforementioned Young and Liddell with the acquisition of Brunk, as his presence will take away a ton of defensive pressure off of their shoulders.
Brunk will likely be a spot start guy, especially when playing large and physical bigs. He has never averaged more than 20 minutes per game and expect that trend to continue with the Buckeyes, as Holtmann knows that Young and Liddell can stem the tide at the five if need be.
But Brunk will still be a huge addition to front court that was desperately in need of some size.