Meet the team: Joey Brunk

Joey Brunk has always found himself on Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann’s radar, as he was originally recruited and played for him at Butler. It’s been four years removed since Brunk last played under Holtmann. But after another transfer from Indiana and a season-ending injury last year with the Hoosiers, Brunk's back with his first college head coach in his final season of eligibility.

Scouting report

Height: 6-foot-11 Weight: 255 pounds Year: Redshirt senior Position: Center Last year: Missed all of last season recovering from back surgery, but posted 6.8 points alongside 5.2 rebounds for Indiana in 2019-20

Joey Brunk averaged 6.8 points alongside 5.2 rebounds for Indiana in 2019-20 before missing the 2020-21 season recovering from back surgery. (USA Today Sports)

What he brings

Brunk provides one of Ohio State’s biggest needs from last season: a big body inside. Kyle Young and E.J. Liddell — both of which stand below 6-foot-9 —were tasked with guarding opposing bigs and were undersized underneath the rim at times. Brunk brings that big presence with his large frame that will give the Buckeyes a boost on both ends of the floor. Brunk saw his field goal percentage take a step back in his last season on the floor, dropping from 62.3% in 2018-19 to 52.2% in 2019-20. But, he will undoubtedly be a strong post presence for Holtmann once again.

What to expect in 2021-22