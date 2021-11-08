Meet the team: Jimmy Sotos
Jimmy Sotos had his first season with Ohio State cut short by a shoulder injury in January.
Prior to joining the Buckeyes in 2020-21, Sotos was solid in a true point-guard role for three years at Bucknell.
Scouting report
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 200 pounds
Year: Redshirt senior
Position: Guard
Last season: Appeared in 12 games last season, putting up 1.7 points and 1.1 assists per game in just under 10 minutes per contest
What he brings
Sotos is a strong presence off of the bench that can get a bucket but also can facilitate an offense if needed.
In 2019-20, Sotos led Bucknell in both points and assists, tallying 11.5 points and 3.9 assists per game for the Bison. But Sotos saw his assists numbers dip that season, as he produced 6.1 assists for the Bison in 2018-19.
Sotos can also dial it in from deep, as he shoots 35.5% from 3-point range over his four-year college career.
What to expect in 2021-22
Expect Sotos to play in a similar role as last season: a guy who can handle the ball off of the bench.
With his ball-handling and playmaking abilities, Sotos can be a great foil to Penn State transfer Jamari Wheeler — who primarily dominates on the defensive end. A defensive backcourt of Sotos and Wheeler could be potentially deadly, as Sotos averaged 1.6 steals per game in his final season as a Bison.
With another season in head coach Chris Holtmann’s system, expect Sotos to get a little more playing time but remain in a similar role to last season.