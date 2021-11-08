Meet the team: Jimmy Sotos

Jimmy Sotos had his first season with Ohio State cut short by a shoulder injury in January. Prior to joining the Buckeyes in 2020-21, Sotos was solid in a true point-guard role for three years at Bucknell.



Scouting report

Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 200 pounds Year: Redshirt senior Position: Guard Last season: Appeared in 12 games last season, putting up 1.7 points and 1.1 assists per game in just under 10 minutes per contest

Jimmy Sotos put up 1.7 points and 1.1 assists in just under 10 minutes per game last season. (© Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports)

What he brings

Sotos is a strong presence off of the bench that can get a bucket but also can facilitate an offense if needed. In 2019-20, Sotos led Bucknell in both points and assists, tallying 11.5 points and 3.9 assists per game for the Bison. But Sotos saw his assists numbers dip that season, as he produced 6.1 assists for the Bison in 2018-19. Sotos can also dial it in from deep, as he shoots 35.5% from 3-point range over his four-year college career.

What to expect in 2021-22