Meet the team: Jamari Wheeler
Jamari Wheeler joins Ohio State after four seasons as a perimeter defensive stalwart for Big Ten rival Penn State.
Wheeler brings a defensive intensity to the Buckeyes’ backcourt reeling from the losses of C.J. Walker and Duane Washington Jr.
Scouting report
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 170 pounds
Year: Redshirt senior
Position: Guard
Last season: Averaged 6.8 points and 3.5 assists per game, while leading the Big Ten with 1.8 steals per game.
What he brings
Defense, defense and more defense is what Wheeler brings to the 123rd edition of the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Wheeler earned Big Ten All-Defensive Team honors in 2020 and 2021, while leading the conference in steals in both of those seasons. The top-tier perimeter defender will provide a huge spark for a team that could thrive in transition with him initiating plenty of opportunities.
On the offensive end, Wheeler’s playmaking is not to be overlooked. Wheeler has averaged more than three assists in each of the last two seasons, while improving his assists total in each of his four seasons as a Nittany Lion.
Although seeing a dip in his efficiency as he was thrust into a larger role for the Nittany Lions last season, Wheeler can still hit shots — draining 35.7% of his 3-point attempts last season.
What to expect in 2021-22
Wheeler will, once again, be a menace on the perimeter in 2021-22. His defensive prowess in the summer months earned him the nickname of “Little Pat Bev” from his new Buckeye teammates.
As Wheeler has seen his steal total rise each season of his career, it’s very possible that his season average could total at above two per game.
While Wheeler was forced into a larger offensive role for Penn State last season, he will likely provide a similar steadiness on that end that Walker provided for the Buckeyes over the last two years. With a nearly two-to-one assist-to-turnover in his career, expect for Wheeler to take the reins as the primary ball handler and facilitator for the Buckeyes this season.