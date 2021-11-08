Meet the team: Jamari Wheeler

Wheeler brings a defensive intensity to the Buckeyes’ backcourt reeling from the losses of C.J. Walker and Duane Washington Jr.

Last season: Averaged 6.8 points and 3.5 assists per game, while leading the Big Ten with 1.8 steals per game.

Defense, defense and more defense is what Wheeler brings to the 123rd edition of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Wheeler earned Big Ten All-Defensive Team honors in 2020 and 2021, while leading the conference in steals in both of those seasons. The top-tier perimeter defender will provide a huge spark for a team that could thrive in transition with him initiating plenty of opportunities.

On the offensive end, Wheeler’s playmaking is not to be overlooked. Wheeler has averaged more than three assists in each of the last two seasons, while improving his assists total in each of his four seasons as a Nittany Lion.

Although seeing a dip in his efficiency as he was thrust into a larger role for the Nittany Lions last season, Wheeler can still hit shots — draining 35.7% of his 3-point attempts last season.