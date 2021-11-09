Meet the team: Harrison Hookfin
Harrison Hookfin enters his fourth season with Ohio State, playing in 13 career games for the Buckeyes.
As a walk-on, Hookfin looks to see the court a bit more and make an impact in his final season with the program.
Scouting report
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 195 pounds
Year: Senior
Position: Forward
Last season: Played in 12 minutes across four games, dropping six points, making three shots in six attempts from the field
What he brings
Hookfin is a long, defensive presence on the wing, who brings three years of experience in the program to a young and transfer-filled team.
While the Cincinnati native hasn’t seen the floor much in his first three seasons, he may be needed in certain situations at the beginning of the season — with Seth Towns, Kyle Young and Justice Sueing recovering from injuries.
Even if Hookfin is held off the court, he still provides a culture boost for Chris Holtmann, as he has shown to be a great teammate in his time with the Buckeyes.
What to expect in 2021-22
Hookfin will likely remain slotted at the end of the bench in 2021-22, but as mentioned above, could see action in early season situations thanks to injuries to the Ohio State front court.
But Hookfin will still be an integral part to the culture of the program much like former walk-on Joey Lane.