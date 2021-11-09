Meet the team: Harrison Hookfin

As a walk-on, Hookfin looks to see the court a bit more and make an impact in his final season with the program.

Harrison Hookfin enters his fourth season with Ohio State, playing in 13 career games for the Buckeyes.

Last season: Played in 12 minutes across four games, dropping six points, making three shots in six attempts from the field

Hookfin is a long, defensive presence on the wing, who brings three years of experience in the program to a young and transfer-filled team.

While the Cincinnati native hasn’t seen the floor much in his first three seasons, he may be needed in certain situations at the beginning of the season — with Seth Towns, Kyle Young and Justice Sueing recovering from injuries.

Even if Hookfin is held off the court, he still provides a culture boost for Chris Holtmann, as he has shown to be a great teammate in his time with the Buckeyes.