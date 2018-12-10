The Buckeyes have played a handful of 1,000-yard rushers this season and Myles Gaskin for the Huskies will be every bit as talented as any rusher that Ohio State has faced this season. The 5-foot-10, 193-pounder missed two games this season with a shoulder injury but that did not keep him from putting up 1,147 yards on the year along with 10 touchdowns. Over his career, Gaskin has rushed for 5,202 yards and 55 touchdowns during his four years in Seattle.

2018 got off to a little bit of a slow start for Gaskin as he was held to just 75 yards against Auburn in the season opener and was held out of the end zone. Things did not get much better in the next game against North Dakota where Gaskin was held to 53 yards on just 15 carries, but he did score, his first touchdown of the season. Things really started to heat up in week three at Utah where the Huskies decided to feed him the ball to the tune of 30 carries and he responded with 143 rushing yards and a score in the 21-7 win over the Utes.