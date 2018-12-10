Meet the Huskies
While it would be impossible to predict now who might have the biggest impact for Washington in the upcoming Rose Bowl game, there are a handful of players on this roster that seem to be heavily involved in the success of the Pac-12 Champs. We take a look at several of these players as we are a little more than three weeks out from the Rose Bowl.
With a little more than three weeks until the 2019 Rose Bowl, it is time to really start looking at Ohio State’s opponent, the Washington Huskies. Yes, the Buckeyes will have plenty to play for in this game with it being Urban Meyer’s final game, the perceived snub of Dwayne Haskins over the Heisman Trophy weekend and just to try and end this season of ‘almost’ on a positive note and a 12th win.
Standing in Ohio State’s way will be a talented Washington team that is the champion of the Pac-12 and while their record may not be as impressive as some of the other teams playing in the New Year’s Six, don’t sleep on Chris Petersen’s teams in these types of games.
Sure, Petersen’s teams are just 1-3 in bowl games since taking over the Huskies for the 2014 season, with only a win in the 2015 Heart of Dallas bowl, but nobody should expect the Buckeyes to just be able to line up against the Huskies and only show up and win this game. The Buckeyes have been too mistake-prone in 2018 for that to work, as everyone has seen throughout the season.
Who are some of the players that Ohio State fans and players will need to be aware of in this upcoming game? We take a look at four major names that the Buckeyes will need to have a game plan for moving forward.
Myles Gaskin – Running Back
The Buckeyes have played a handful of 1,000-yard rushers this season and Myles Gaskin for the Huskies will be every bit as talented as any rusher that Ohio State has faced this season. The 5-foot-10, 193-pounder missed two games this season with a shoulder injury but that did not keep him from putting up 1,147 yards on the year along with 10 touchdowns. Over his career, Gaskin has rushed for 5,202 yards and 55 touchdowns during his four years in Seattle.
2018 got off to a little bit of a slow start for Gaskin as he was held to just 75 yards against Auburn in the season opener and was held out of the end zone. Things did not get much better in the next game against North Dakota where Gaskin was held to 53 yards on just 15 carries, but he did score, his first touchdown of the season. Things really started to heat up in week three at Utah where the Huskies decided to feed him the ball to the tune of 30 carries and he responded with 143 rushing yards and a score in the 21-7 win over the Utes.
