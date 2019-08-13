Johnson, a 6-foot, 155-pound point guard out of Garfield Heights high school held double-digit offers in the process but his offer from Ohio State was by far one of his biggest, joining offers from Georgetown and Louisville among several other regional offers.

Big news on the basketball recruiting front for Chris Holtmann and the Buckeyes as it was announced on Tuesday evening that Meechie Johnson is committing to Ohio State. He is the second member of the class of 2021 for the Buckeyes and a member of the Rivals150.

Blessed day for me and my family! I would like to take the time to thank ALL of the coaches who ever texted, called and offered my son. We’re truly blessed and grateful. With that being said, Meechie committed to The Ohio State University. Go BUCKS, we are staying home! pic.twitter.com/UpBaYL3hx3

Johnson will join fellow Ohioan Kalen Etzler as part of the Ohio State class with both players ranking in the 90s in the Rivals150.

What type of player is Johnson?

“He’s a big time scorer that brings tons of toughness and ball skills to the floor,” said Corey Evans of Rivals.com. “He will have to get stronger as he gets older but there is a fearless factor with him. Always up to the situation and is best in a scoring capacity. Just another good early add for the Buckeyes in 2021 that should make it better during his college stay.”

Johnson has not been on the floor over the summer as he has been dealing with a knee injury but looks to bounce back and return during his upcoming junior season.

Johnson's former teammate, Alonzo Gaffney is a true freshman with the Buckeyes this season and this could set up a reunion in the 2021 season for the pair to be on the court at the same time.