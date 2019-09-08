Ohio State hasn’t gone “all-in” on any of the state’s top backs just yet, and McDonald is certainly a player they’re looking at and evaluating throughout this season. The Buckeyes had the chance to get McDonald on campus for this weekend’s game against Cincinnati, and the 6-foot-1, 236-pounder enjoyed his time in Columbus.

Ohio is loaded at the running back position for the class of 2021, and one of the prospects making that group so strong is Kettering (OH) Archbishop Alter’s Branden McDonald .

“It was exciting,” McDonald told BuckeyeGrove. “It was a spine-chilling environment to be a part of.”

McDonald had the opportunity to chat with a few coaches prior to the game as well.

“I spoke mostly with Coach (Kevin) Wilson,” he shared. “He said they will be keeping in contact with me and checking in on my transcripts.”

McDonald currently holds offers from Toledo, Akron, and Kent State, and is hearing a lot from Pittsburgh, Wisconsin, Louisville, and Purdue, among others, as well as the Buckeyes. If the home state power were to extend an offer, what would that mean to him,

“It would be a blessing if they were to offer me,” he responded when asked. “But I would still need to get closer with them and get to know more about [the program].”

McDonald will likely get back to Ohio State at some point this year, and will also take visits this season to Cincinnati, Toledo, and Maryland, with dates still needing to be scheduled.