McCord loses Black Stripe

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Freshman quarterback Kyle McCord is now the second Buckeye to shed his Black Stripe since Ohio State opened fall camp last week. McCord, a four-star prospect and the No. 34 overall prospect in the class of 2021, has been embroiled in a three-man position battle with true freshman C.J. Stroud and Jack Miller to find the replacement for first-round NFL Draft pick Justin Fields.

Both Stroud and Miller had previously shed their Black Stripes on the same day in October of last year. Stroud, who is the odds on favorite to be named the new starter in Columbus any day now, has been first in nearly every quarterback drill line that has been open to the media since fall camp began. More often than not, Miller has taken second-team reps, with McCord working third in the line.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5qoIPCdl5XwnZe58J2XrvCdl7DwnZe4IPCdl6bwnZiB8J2Xv/Cd l7bwnZe98J2XsiDwnZeU8J2XufCdl7LwnZe/8J2YgSDigLzvuI88YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2t5bGVtY2NvcmQxNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Aa3lsZW1jY29yZDE2PC9hPiBpcyBvZmZpY2lhbGx5IGEg bWVtYmVyIG9mIHRoZSBCcm90aGVyaG9vZCDwn6SdIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0J1Y2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29CdWNrZXllczwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3JqTW16UGxkNzgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9y ak1telBsZDc4PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE9oaW8gU3RhdGUgRm9vdGJhbGwg KEBPaGlvU3RhdGVGQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9P aGlvU3RhdGVGQi9zdGF0dXMvMTQyNTkzMjkwODEzMzQyNTE1Mj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMTIsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==