ATLANTA – It is a good thing when you have your quarterback commitment at one of the major all-star camp events, but it gets even better for the Ohio State Buckeyes as they have not one, but two quarterback commits taking part in the Rivals Five-Star Challenge on Tuesday.

Class of 2021 commit Kyle McCord joins class of 2020 commit Jack Miller on the rosters of the camp event. The two commits will play on different teams during the 7-on-7 portion of the camp, but will still be out there throwing together during 1-on-1s and other drills and evaluators will get a chance to really see the future of the Ohio State quarterback position on display on the field of the Mercedes Benz Stadium, the home of the Atlanta Falcons.

There already has been plenty of talk about the type of recruiter that Miller tries to be for the Buckeyes in the class of 2020. Miller has never met a stranger and has a knack for the art of conversation.

McCord on the other hand, a year younger, seems to be a little more reserved during an interview setting but make no mistake, when it comes time to turn it on for a little peer-to-peer recruiting, McCord is more than game.

"It is fun," McCord said. "Especially when you are recruiting for a school like Ohio State, one of the top programs in the nation, you can go after the top guys and have a realistic shot at getting them. It is a lot of fun building relationships from guys all around the nation. I like it a lot."

With apologies to the defensive side of the ball, quarterbacks always seem to be drawn to recruiting on the offensive side, either with the guys they will be throwing to, the guys that will be out there blocking for them and the running backs that will help share the load of moving the ball on the ground.

Who is McCord focused on during this event?

"The two main guys (to talk to) are Mookie Cooper and Bijan Robinson from Arizona are the two guys that I am going out on this week," McCord said.

RELATED: Five-Star Challenge Updates on Mookie Cooper | on Bijan Robinson

Ohio State has done a great job of recruiting both and a camp setting of getting the full-court press from a couple of Ohio State commits surely won't hurt as they can share their personal reasons of what Ohio State was the place for them and then hope that some of their words will have an impact when it comes for a player to sit down and make the decision that is best for them.

McCord understands that it really comes down to being a personal decision for a player and their family. He has a talented high school teammate, Marvin Harrison Jr., and while he would love to play with him at the college level, he can only push so much as Harrison tries to come to a decision that works for him and his family.

"I am best friends with Marvin so we are on the same page about a lot of stuff and I am not going to push him… you know I want him to come to Ohio State and I hope that is where he ends up coming," McCord said. "I want him to do what is best for him, hopefully it is in Columbus."