Ohio State landed an early cornerstone for its 2021 class in Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joe's Prep quarterback Kyle McCord. One of the nation's top rising junior prospects, McCord, paired with Pickerington (Ohio) North defensive end Jack Sawyer, gives the Buckeyes a dynamic one-two punch out of the gates in 2021.

Things moved quickly between McCord and the Buckeyes this spring, resulting in an earlier-than-expected pledge from the Philly area star.

"I think the biggest thing was just my relationship with coach Day and coach Yurcich," McCord recalled. "Just knowing the background that they have with producing NFL quarterbacks. Then every time I stepped on campus it just felt like home, so for me it wasn't really a big decision. It wasn't a hard decision for me to make."