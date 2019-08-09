While the run that the Ohio State 2020 recruiting class has been on is the talk in recruiting circles the past couple of months, fans should not sleep on the 2021 group, which has been quietly building, and could give the current cycle’s class a run for their money, and then some.

One of the biggest pieces to the 2021 puzzle comes at the quarterback position, as the Buckeyes were able secure a commitment from one of the country’s best, in Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s Prep’s Kyle McCord, back on April 30.

McCord picked the Buckeyes over scholarships from nearly 20 other schools, and reflected on why he is choosing to play his college ball in Columbus.