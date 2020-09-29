Flash back to 2016, and a true freshman running back by the name of Demario McCall wasted no time making his presence felt at Ohio State.

In his very first collegiate appearance, the No. 2-ranked all-purpose back in the country out of high school ran for 54 yards and a touchdown on eight attempts, and caught another score on a 36-yard catch-and-run against Bowling Green State.

McCall added 85 and 73-yard rushing performances against Big Ten opponents like Rutgers and Nebraska that season, and against Maryland, he put up 101 yards from scrimmage on 16 touches.

In the three full seasons since, McCall has had a couple other standout performances against Big Ten bottomfeeders, but his career has come far from blossoming in the manner it initially promised to.