BuckeyeGrove - May Wray enters the transfer portal

On Friday afternoon we learned that offensive lineman Max Wray has entered the transfer portal after spending three-plus years in the Ohio State program. The Franklin (Tenn.) native started one game for the Buckeyes last season, starting against Michigan State when a COVID outbreak among the team forced two new starters into the lineup.

Wray confirmed his move to the portal to BuckeyeGrove via text message.

Wray would end up grading out as a champion in the game as the Buckeyes would easily win the game, 52-12 over a reeling Spartans team.

As a member of the 2018 class, Wray was a four-star recruit and a member of the Rivals250 as he checked in as the No. 244 player in the class. He selected the Buckeyes over several SEC offers including UGA, Auburn and LSU to name a few.

Moving into 2021, it was more and more apparent that a chance to start was not in the cards with the Buckeyes as Thayer Munford and Nick Petit-Frere had virtual locks on the left and right tackle positions, respectively.

According to PFF.com (Pro Football Focus), Wray had 69 offensive snaps during the 2020 season, with one against Rutgers and the other 68 taking place at Michigan State.

Wray will have three years of eligibility remaining if he chooses to use all of it with the 2020 season, not counting against player eligibility.

Wray joins wide receiver Mookie Cooper as scholarship players to transfer out of the Ohio State program since the conclusion of the 2020 regular football season. Cooper entered the portal in December of 2020 and ended up landing at Missouri.

Wray’s next destination is unknown as of this time, but we will continue to follow this breaking story as more news becomes available.