COLUMBUS, Ohio –– When the ball is kicked off a few minutes past noon at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Greg Mattison will be somewhere he hasn’t been in the past 30 years of his football coaching career.

Up in the box.

Jeff Hafley, Mattison’s co-defensive coordinator and Ohio State’s secondary coach in 2019, handled his duties from above last season, while Mattison was down on the field.

That will change this season, as Kerry Coombs has reentered the Ohio State program after two years in the NFL with the new title of defensive coordinator, as Mattison remains a co-DC.

Coombs’ signature high-octane energy is no doubt better harnessed on the sidelines during game day, but the switch will be quite a change for Mattison.

“It’s gonna be interesting, because I think the last time I was upstairs was in 1990 when I was at Texas A&M,” Mattison said.