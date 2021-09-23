Matthew Jones to pick up responsibilities left by injured Munford

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Midway through the first quarter of No. 10 Ohio State’s clash with Tulsa, Ohio State graduate guard and team captain Thayer Munford got tangled up with center Luke Wypler.

Munford rolled his ankle on the play and was held out for the rest of Saturday’s closer-than-expected battle with the Golden Hurricane. In his placed stepped in junior guard Matthew Jones, who graded out as the lone champion from the Buckeyes offensive line,

Jones, a first-time champion, said the distinction proved to those around him that he belongs on the field.

“It means a lot, just to show everybody, show the coaches that they can lean on me,” Jones said. “I’m trying to build that trust.”

Head coach Ryan Day said he doesn’t envision Munford’s injury to hold him out for long, but Jones will have big shoes to fill in that short time.

While the Buckeyes will be without their ‘Block O’ recipient and primary leader on the offensive line, Jones is used to filling vacant roles in emergency situations.

During the COVID-shortened season, Jones saw his first career start against Michigan State Dec. 5 in an emergency role when four offensive linemen were unavailable. Jones helped the Buckeyes to a 322-yard performance on the ground against the Spartans.

Jones also appeared in both playoff games for the Buckeyes in 2020, saying the experience helped him prepare for his future in the program.

“Last year, playing in the biggest two games really put me in a steady mindset,” Jones said. “Competing at the highest level against great teams, I felt like that was a big accomplishment for me.”



