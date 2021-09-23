Matthew Jones to pick up responsibilities left by injured Munford
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Midway through the first quarter of No. 10 Ohio State’s clash with Tulsa, Ohio State graduate guard and team captain Thayer Munford got tangled up with center Luke Wypler.
Munford rolled his ankle on the play and was held out for the rest of Saturday’s closer-than-expected battle with the Golden Hurricane. In his placed stepped in junior guard Matthew Jones, who graded out as the lone champion from the Buckeyes offensive line,
Jones, a first-time champion, said the distinction proved to those around him that he belongs on the field.
“It means a lot, just to show everybody, show the coaches that they can lean on me,” Jones said. “I’m trying to build that trust.”
Head coach Ryan Day said he doesn’t envision Munford’s injury to hold him out for long, but Jones will have big shoes to fill in that short time.
While the Buckeyes will be without their ‘Block O’ recipient and primary leader on the offensive line, Jones is used to filling vacant roles in emergency situations.
During the COVID-shortened season, Jones saw his first career start against Michigan State Dec. 5 in an emergency role when four offensive linemen were unavailable. Jones helped the Buckeyes to a 322-yard performance on the ground against the Spartans.
Jones also appeared in both playoff games for the Buckeyes in 2020, saying the experience helped him prepare for his future in the program.
“Last year, playing in the biggest two games really put me in a steady mindset,” Jones said. “Competing at the highest level against great teams, I felt like that was a big accomplishment for me.”
Similarly to the Michigan State bout, Jones was called on at an unexpected time against Tulsa and had to adjust quickly.
But Jones obliged, helping the Ohio State offense churn out 323 yards against the Golden Hurricane — 277 of which came from the legs of TreVeyon Henderson.
“I think I played pretty good, honestly,” Jones said. “Coach said ‘get out there’ and I was ready to go.”
Prior to the season, offensive line coach Greg Studrawa mentioned that Jones had rotated between center and guard and was impressed with him during the summer and in preseason camp.
While Jones will serve as an immediate replacement inside, the Buckeyes have a collection of talented blockers on the perimeter to assist the Munford-less offense.
Junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson and senior tight end Jeremy Ruckert helped to create tremendous push on the outside, allowing Henderson to break free for multiple long runs.
With attention to the perimeter blockers, Jones said they are a huge help to an offensive line without their leader.
“I think they do a pretty good job,” Jones said. “It really does [make it easier] at some point. Most likely, if we run stretch or something. Somebody will block it on the outside.”
As Ohio State could head into the next few weeks without Munford, Jones said he’s preparing as if he’ll be the starter in the meantime.
“I just try to lock in and just enjoy the game, enjoy teammates and just motivate each other,” Jones said. “It’s family. This is a brotherhood, so we all come together, bring the same energy and just enjoy.”