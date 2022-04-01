Matthew Jones steps up, joins starters on Ohio State's offensive line

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Donovan Jackson describes Matthew Jones as having “pillar strength.”

“He’s just that type of guy that once he gets his hands on you, it’s over,” the sophomore guard said.

To Jackson, Jones is his example, the player he looks at on the other side of center Luke Wypler. He looks at his sets, his hand placement, asks for advice when it comes to pulling.

Jones is Jackson’s resource.

“What Matt does almost all the time is right,” Jackson said.

This is something Jones did with Josh Myers when he was first getting his feet wet at Ohio State, calling him for tips on film and technique, how to set on certain positions and certain plays, getting as much feedback as he can get.

That’s all Jones is. He’s a learner, a lineman soaking in as much information as he can get.

“Just the little details that some of us may overlook that counts,” he said. “Sometimes you may overlook it and it’s very important. Just train your mind to just keep going. Just focus on the little things. Just improve on it, it makes a big difference. And that’s what I’m picking up on.”

That’s what got him on the field last season.

After playing 319 snaps at left guard in 2019 and 2020 combined, Jones finished with the 12th-most snaps of any offensive player in 2021, serving as the sixth-man on the line, playing primarily left guard, but earning snaps at both right guard and at center.

Paris Johnson Jr., who moved as a natural tackle to right guard to start for Ohio State last season, said that versatility like Jones’ is just a statement of the offensive line room, with guys who are willing to move around to benefit the team, but to also see the field.

That’s where Jones comes in.