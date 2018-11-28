COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes welcomed back a familiar face on Wednesday evening as former head coach Thad Matta was honored by the Ohio State basketball program at halftime of the Buckeye game against Syracuse.

It was an emotional moment for the all-time winningest coach in Ohio State program history. During Matta's 13-year run at Ohio State the Buckeyes went 337-123 for a .733 winning percentage and Matta's teams went to the post season every year but two, the first year when the Buckeyes were banned from the post season and the last year, where the Buckeyes finished 7-11 in the Big Ten.

Matta's career also saw his teams win the make it to the NCAA Tournament nine times, make it to the second weekend five times and to the final four twice. Throw in a NIT Championship and it was quite the run.

That run for Matta moved the Buckeyes to put his name in the rafters, something that he never expected and did not know was coming on the night he was honored.

"What is funny is that I had no idea what was going on," Matta said. "David (Egelhoff) would not tell me anything. As I told Gene out there, this is maybe like an odd thing for me but any gym or arena that I have been in, I would always study who was up in the rafters. To have that honor tonight, I am really at a loss for words."

This was more than a gold watch or a framed jersey for the former coach.

"I am glad that I did not know," Matta added. "I thought they were going to give me like a rocking chair or something like that or golf balls. To me, I think tonight is probably the greatest honor that I have ever received and at the exact same time, it is probably the most humbling experience that I have ever had in my life."

Matta had spent a good amount of his career ailing from multiple physical injuries but his sense of humor never suffered and it was on point on Wednesday night.

"The one thing I said to myself was that usually they do this when a guy is dead and at least I get to see it," Matta joked. "I was excited from that standpoint."

Matta moved out of state after his Ohio State career ended and now resides in Indianapolis, but Columbus and Ohio State will always hold a special place.

"I raised my kids here for a majority of their lives and 13 years is a long time," Matta said. "Columbus is such a great city, Ohio State is such a great institution, it is always going to be a part of who we are."

Matta joked that Ohio State never really leaves your blood.

"I found myself rooting so hard last Saturday for Ohio State in the Michigan game and we don't miss games," Matta said. "Basketball is a little different, I did not see those guys as much as much as I wanted to last year. We had a great run here."

Matta was hugged at half court by Gene Smith, Ohio State's director of athletics. Was that odd being honored by the guy who just fired him a couple of years ago?

"Gene still remains one of the best friends that I have in life and I completely understand the nature of the business and completely respect what has to be done," Matta said. "If things were not going well right now, maybe I would have a little… but this thing is rolling right now."

Holtmann may not have a bigger fan out there than Matta.

"Everything that he is doing here I could not be happier in the fact that he is here, the job he is doing and what he is going to continue to do," Matta said.