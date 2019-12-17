COLUMBUS, Ohio - Out of all the names you've heard this season that the Buckeyes' success has been attributed to, the one you probably haven't heard much is that of special teams coordinator and assistant secondary coach Matt Barnes.

One of Ryan Day's hires, Barnes has been instrumental in some of the Buckeyes' most exciting plays of the season like the onside kick against Maryland or the fake punt to turn the tides against Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game.

His fingerprints have been clear on those plays, but where he doesn't receive as much credit is his work with Ohio State's BIA secondary.

Day said on Monday that Ohio State's defense won't change with Jeff Hafley's departure after this season. The Buckeyes will continue to employ four down with cover one, cover three and a single high, and this was used while Barnes was at Maryland.

With Barnes knowing the scheme and the players who are used in it, he'll be able to help during the transition from Hafley to the next hire, and Sevyn Banks said that it's a big help to have that familiarity.

"That helps a lot just knowing that we already know what's to come and play in a defense we've been doing great in," Banks said.