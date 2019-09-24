COLUMBUS, Ohio – While the offense and defense have made the headlines during Ohio State’s electric start to the season, the play of the special teams has also been dominant.

In the last three games, the Buckeyes have blocked two punts and a field goal. It started when Chase Young was able to block a field goal in the Cincinnati game, and a blocked punt by Chris Olave in the Indiana game and another one by Sevyn Banks against Miami (Ohio) would continue the big plays from the special teams.

“There hasn’t been any shortage of blocked punts around here,” Matt Barnes said.

Barnes, who had previously been the special team’s coordinator at Maryland, has brought his expertise to the Buckeyes this season. Ryan Day, who hired Barnes back in January, credits Barnes with the uptick in blocks to start the year.

“Yeah, I think he's the leader of the units, and he's somebody that wanted to come in and have a bunch of blocks this year, and he's off to a good start,” Day said.

Last year, the Terrapins were able to block two punts under the guidance of Barnes.

The culture at Ohio State has put a supreme emphasis on building strong special teams. The focus was instilled by Urban Meyer, and Day has continued the tradition into his tenure as the head coach.

Day backs up his dedication to special teams when he prioritizes attending each meeting the group holds.

“I'm in every special teams meeting, and that's as the play caller and offensive coordinator, it's hard to do,” Day said. “You're missing some different times with the quarterback and some of the other position meetings.”

Both Meyer and Day have shown their dedication to special teams by allowing the best players Ohio State has to offer to play on special teams. The current play of Young and Olave will stick out, but even Terry McLaurin made his mark on special teams.

For Barnes, the willingness of both the coaches and the players to prioritize special teams makes it unlike any place in the country.

“I’ve been a number of places, and it’s a little, how you look at it, better meaning a little more special teams emphasis some places I’ve been than others, but no place has been like here,” Barnes said on the culture for special teams.