Matt Barnes and the special teams have excelled early in the season
COLUMBUS, Ohio – While the offense and defense have made the headlines during Ohio State’s electric start to the season, the play of the special teams has also been dominant.
In the last three games, the Buckeyes have blocked two punts and a field goal. It started when Chase Young was able to block a field goal in the Cincinnati game, and a blocked punt by Chris Olave in the Indiana game and another one by Sevyn Banks against Miami (Ohio) would continue the big plays from the special teams.
“There hasn’t been any shortage of blocked punts around here,” Matt Barnes said.
Barnes, who had previously been the special team’s coordinator at Maryland, has brought his expertise to the Buckeyes this season. Ryan Day, who hired Barnes back in January, credits Barnes with the uptick in blocks to start the year.
“Yeah, I think he's the leader of the units, and he's somebody that wanted to come in and have a bunch of blocks this year, and he's off to a good start,” Day said.
Last year, the Terrapins were able to block two punts under the guidance of Barnes.
The culture at Ohio State has put a supreme emphasis on building strong special teams. The focus was instilled by Urban Meyer, and Day has continued the tradition into his tenure as the head coach.
Day backs up his dedication to special teams when he prioritizes attending each meeting the group holds.
“I'm in every special teams meeting, and that's as the play caller and offensive coordinator, it's hard to do,” Day said. “You're missing some different times with the quarterback and some of the other position meetings.”
Both Meyer and Day have shown their dedication to special teams by allowing the best players Ohio State has to offer to play on special teams. The current play of Young and Olave will stick out, but even Terry McLaurin made his mark on special teams.
For Barnes, the willingness of both the coaches and the players to prioritize special teams makes it unlike any place in the country.
“I’ve been a number of places, and it’s a little, how you look at it, better meaning a little more special teams emphasis some places I’ve been than others, but no place has been like here,” Barnes said on the culture for special teams.
Young players also have the chance to make their mark on special teams.
Banks, who is down in the depth chart at defensive back, has already been able to make a huge player on special teams with his block against Miami (Ohio). He was also the player who recovered Olave’s blocked punt in the game against Michigan last season.
In the past, a high-caliber player like Ezekiel Elliot first made his impact on special teams.
The balance between allowing young guys to prove themselves and playing the more experienced players is a challenge. Barnes said that it is an ongoing battle, but he tries to put the appropriate players in the right positions.
“Where there’s a younger guy who could potentially do a better job than an older guy, or maybe it’s kind of apples to apples there, not necessarily one is better than the other, that’s a great chance to get a younger guy an opportunity,” Barnes said.
On punt return, the Buckeyes have not had a returner take one to the house since Jalin Marshall did back in 2014. Garrett Wilson almost ended the cold spell when he returned a punt 52 yards to the set up the Ohio State offense inside the red zone.
Barnes sees potential with Wilson as a return man, complimenting Wilson’s ability to be aggressive and attack the ball.
Despite what the coaches preach, however, the special teams will only be exceptional if the players buy into the message.
“And then the players, they're embracing special teams,” Day said. “I think that goes to show you the culture of Ohio State is that our best players are on the field and they're making blocks and getting some returns going that way.”
In blowout victories it is hard to see the true importance of special teams, but when the games get tight, Day knows that a play by the special teams could make all the difference.
“Some of the reasons that the games have been won around here is because of special teams, and we want to keep that going,” Day said.