COLUMBUS, Ohio - Special teams were a major point of emphasis for Urban Meyer and his coaching staff, and during his time on the sideline as an offensive coordinator, Ryan Day was able to see first-hand the impact of having an elite special teams unit.

While Day did deem it appropriate to bring in his own hire in Maryland’s Matt Barnes, there has been no indication that he will take any focus off of special teams in his new system.

Though Barnes is new to Ohio State, he already knows what the special teams units have looked like in the past when he went against the Buckeyes. So, while he doesn’t want to mess with a good thing that Ohio State has going, making improvements to an already talented unit is exactly what Ryan Day brought Barnes in for.

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Things have been done really, really well here,” Barnes said. “I would say at an elite level...sort of a slogan for this camp is ‘let’s make the best better.”

Barnes’ objective is to improve the existing players on special teams, but a fair question is what improvement there is to be had, as Barnes is joining an Ohio State special teams unit that has veterans in kicker Blake Haubeil and punter Drue Chrisman.

Haubeil, a junior, took over kicking duties midway through the 2018 season and connected on 10 of his 13 attempts as well as making all 37 extra point attempts. After being thrown into the starting role last season, Haubeil appreciates having that experience going into this season.

“It’s awesome, and having a guy like Sean Nuernberger there to help me out mentally, physically, being my big brother and helping me out, that was huge,” Haubeil said. “And to go into the game and execute at a high level, it gave me confidence and experience.”

Now, Haubeil has had an entire offseason to prepare for the starting role and being the guy Ohio State can count on to kick under the lights in game-winning scenarios.

“I always like to look at it like I always have something to prove. I want to be the elite of the elite for this team,” Haubeil said. “I want to be that guy they have confidence in to send me out there for a game-winning kick or a kick before a half. A long kick, a short kick, whatever that may be, I just want them to have confidence in me."



