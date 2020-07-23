BuckeyeGrove - Master Teague named to Wuerffel Trophy watch list

Ohio State redshirt sophomore running back Master Teague was named to a major college football honor's preseason watch list on Thursday, though it wasn't solely for his efforts on the football field.

Teague got the nod as an early candidate for the Wuerffel Trophy, given annually to the college football player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

The Tennessee native was a third-team All-Big Ten performer in a backup role to J.K. Dobbins a season ago, rushing for nearly 800 yards.

But despite an offseason setback with an Achilles injury in the spring, Teague still made headlines when he read to students at Columbia Elementary School, which running backs coach Tony Alford tweeted a video of in March.