Master Teague III makes statement at Ohio State Pro Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Master Teague III had an idea of what his numbers would turn out to be at Ohio State’s Pro Day Wednesday afternoon. The numbers he did hear were around where he thought it would be.

But it was almost like he didn’t want to jinx himself.

“I’ll let those speak for itself,” Teague said, not wanting to share what he thought his numbers in the drills would be until he found out for himself.

He knew, though, that they would be pretty good. And in the context of running backs across the country, they were:

He ran a 4.44 40-yard dash on his first try, which would have been the 11th-best time of any running back at the NFL Combine.

He recorded a 36-inch vertical jump, which would have tied him for fifth at the combine with South Dakota State RB Pierre Strong.

He recorded 27 reps on the 225-pound bench press, which would have tied him for first at the combine with Michigan RB Hassan Haskins.

And he finished with a 10-foot, 11-inch broad jump: three inches longer than any other running back in the country.

Oh, and he wasn’t invited to the NFL Combine.

“It’s motivating, of course, because that’s frustrating, but I guess I understand it, I don’t really know. I’m just glad to be out here right now and show what I can do,” Teague said. “I don’t dwell in the past or nothing, just move forward. I know what I can do, confident in my abilities and, of course, continue to grow and work on the things that I need to work on.”

Teague’s college career didn’t really go as planned.

The No. 8 running back in the 2018 class, the Murfreesboro, Tennessee native served as the No. 2 running back on the Buckeyes’ roster for J.K. Dobbins’ 2,000-yard season in 2019, seemingly setting up to be the bell-cow back in 2020.

Instead, Ohio State picked up Trey Sermon and the two became 1A and 1B, with the Oklahoma transfer ending the season with 12 more carries and 356 more rushing yards than Teague. And with the emergence of TreVeyon Henderson in 2021, the redshirt junior finished with 67 carries for 355 yards and four touchdowns in what ended up being his final season with the Buckeyes.