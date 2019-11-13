COLUMBUS, Ohio - For the first time in his career, Master Teague III led the Buckeyes in rushing against Maryland. His 18 carry, 111 yard performance against the Terrapins was a highlight of the redshirt freshman’s season in which he has come on as a major player for Ohio State behind J.K. Dobbins.

Though Teague didn’t come into the season expected to have this big of a role, his impressive running through the first few games combined with injuries in the spring to Demario McCall left a void in depth behind Dobbins, and Teague stepped up.

Ryan Day says that Teague put in a lot of work with running backs coach Tony Alford to improve himself after his freshman season in which he only appeared in four games, and he’s done a good job this season.

“Didn't have a lot of expectations other than getting him healthy and seeing what he could do. He is a good change of pace. He's done a good job of when he goes in there running with his pads down. When he gets in the open field, he's done a good job of pulling away,” Day said before the Wisconsin game. “But he put a lot of work in terms of with Tony [Alford], understanding the different schemes, where to hit this thing. Last year at this time didn't really see some of those hits. He's doing a good job with his footwork, seeing the holes, hitting the hole. He's done a great job."