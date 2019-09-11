COLUMBUS, Ohio - One of the early surprises from this season has been the emergence of Master Teague III in a larger capacity than we thought we may see him, at least early on in the season.

Recovering from an injury this offseason, Teague was out for most of the spring and saw limited action as the season approached. During his time being sidelined by injury, it was assumed that Demario McCall would act as the No. 2 running back behind J.K. Dobbins. Running backs coach Tony Alford even said during fall camp that behind McCall would be true freshman running back Marcus Crowley, placing Teague further down the depth chart than he or anyone else anticipated due to his injury.

Early on, however, it appears that those roles have been flipped, as McCall has been relegated mostly to kickoff and punt returns. It can’t go without mention that McCall has excelled in the role, nearly taking a couple of his six returns to the house.

The depth charts so far have not designated a distinct No. 2 behind Dobbins, and Alford has not yet named a definitive backup, but when you look at the amount of carries each player has gotten so far this season, things become more clear.

McCall has only received seven carries, Crowley has only ran it five times, Steele Chambers got the ball twice against Cincinnati, and Teague has 19 carries, second most behind Dobbins, so it seems fair to say that Ohio State views Teague as the backup, at least for right now.

Against Florida Atlantic, Teague’s carries were limited to the second half after the game was out of reach. He gained 49 yards on eight carries including breaking free for a 21-yard pickup. Ryan Day acknowledged that Teague’s progress has been stunted by injuries, but commended how he performed against the Owls.

“But that being said, when he was in the game, I thought he ran hard. I thought he saw stuff, it wasn't always perfect, but he took care of the ball, and he was physical and he carried some defenders with him, there was contact at three,” Day said. “He was finishing them at six and seven. I thought that was a good start and that was definitely flash for us on offense."