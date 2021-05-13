BuckeyeGrove - Masseuse investigated for sexual engagements with Ohio State football team

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– A sexual exploitation scheme targeting members of the Ohio State football team has resulted in the revocation of an Ohio resident’s license to practice massage therapy in the state, and the barring of the unnamed individual from any property owned or controlled by Ohio State.

The university released details from an independent investigation conducted by Barnes and Thornburg LLP on Thursday, which concluded that a 41-year-old masseuse pursuing sexual engagements with Buckeye football players had no connections with the Ohio State Department of Athletics or the university in general, and that no “deficiencies” in the Ohio State compliance program were found in regards to the situation.

“Although there was no determination of a criminal violation, it nevertheless would be prudent to refer the massage therapist’s activity to a prosecutor for consideration,” the special counsel wrote at the end of the written report, which was sent to Ohio State this past Saturday.

According to a statement from the university, Ohio State does not believe the situation will trigger NCAA rules or violations, but Ohio State reported the matter to both the NCAA and the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office nonetheless.

An initial complaint was filed with the State Medical Board of Ohio back on March 14, 2020, but the Medical Board investigator did not share details of the complaint to the Ohio State Police until March 4, 2021.

The Ohio State Police notified the Ohio State office of Legal Affairs on March 11, and on March 18, the university reached out to Barnes and Thornburg to begin an independent investigation, which included interviews with 117 current and former Ohio State football players, as well as 44 current and former staff members and coaches.

“This investigation arises from a complaint filed on March 14, 2020, with the State Medical Board of Ohio alleging that a female licensed massage therapist was offering free therapeutic massages to members of the Ohio State University football team, using those massages as a means to initiate sexual interactions with some of the football student athletes, and then demanding payment,” the report states.

According to the report, five Ohio State football players acknowledged that they “engaged in sexual activities” with the massage therapist, while 20 players received massages only.

The report states that initial contact between the masseuse and member of the Ohio State football team began in 2018 and continued through 2021. The age of Ohio State football players ranged from 18 to 20, and none were found to be minors.

The massage therapist lives two hours northeast of Ohio State campus, according to the report, and a trespass order was issued from the university to the masseuse on Thursday.

“She appeared to be driven by her desire for physical and sexual contact with members of the OSU football team,” the report states. “The investigation did not uncover any evidence that she engaged in any form of extortion or other financial coercion. The investigation did not reveal that she had contact with student athletes participating in sports other than football at OSU.”

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said the massage therapist posed as an official team masseuse with some of the players, and even targeted members of the team on signing day.

“I’m thankful that our student-athletes, coaches and staff were honest, forthright and open during the investigation. And I'm really thankful that they maintained confidentiality, affording the investigation the opportunity to operate without distraction and be able to operate with integrity.”

In a letter from Smith to the massage therapist, the Ohio State AD said the individual “jeopardized the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes.”

We will update this story with further developments as they arise.