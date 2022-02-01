Mason Maggs had a decision to make.

The Dublin Coffman quarterback’s goal was to play college football, and Ohio State was giving him that opportunity: offering him a chance to join the team as a preferred walk-on. But he had other options too, schools he had been talking to about joining their football program as a scholarship player.

Maggs needed to talk to someone who had done it before.

He turned to C.J. Saunders.