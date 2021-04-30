PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Ever since Ohio State offered him in early February, Marvin Jones Jr. has been showing the school some love on social media.

Jones tweeted “O-H” shortly after being given the green light, and quote-tweeted teammate Daemon Fagan’s offer from the Buckeyes with the smirking emoji.

It’s clear that he’s reciprocating interest in Ryan Day’s program, and recently penciled in his official visit date to Columbus. Jones opened up about what the coaching staff has done in recent months to make themselves a legitimate contender for him.

“They’re a very prominent program,” Jones told BuckeyeGrove. “Been around a long time. And, as you can see with my position, they get it done."