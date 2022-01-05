Marvin Harrison Jr. waited his turn, shines in first real opportunity

Marvin Harrison Jr. was just waiting his turn.

The Ohio State wide receiver room was already full with the trio of Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba in 2021, taking passes from quarterback C.J. Stroud to put together the No. 1 scoring and total offense in the country.

Harrison’s first opportunity came on the biggest stage possible: in the Rose Bowl. But it didn’t scare him. He was up for the challenge, following the advice Olave gave to him throughout the week of preparation.

“Be out there and be confident,” Harrison heard from the senior. “Have confidence in yourself. You can make all the plays you need.”

Harrison did make all the plays he needed against Utah, capping off his freshman season with six catches on eight targets for 71 yards and three touchdowns: a 25-yard fade from the slot into the front-left corner of the end zone, an easy eight-yard pitch-and-catch into the back of the end zone and a five-yard outside fade, none of which the freshman could distinguish as his favorite.

“Yeah, I call Marv Route Man Marv,” Stroud said. “His routes are amazing, especially against a good corner like No. 8…. I have respect for their defense, but when my guys are rolling, I think we're pretty much unstoppable.”

Stroud may have been used to Harrison in practice, but it was really something Harrison hadn’t been used to in game play.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound receiver — a former four-star in the 2021 class — brought in five catches for 68 yards all season heading into the Rose Bowl, never amounting for more than two catches in a single game.

But this was normal for the Ohio State wide receiver room. Receivers not named Smith-Njigba, Wilson or Olave brought in 22 catches heading into the Rose Bowl — with only one receiver in freshman Emeka Egbuka recording more than three receptions in a single game — for 305 receiving yards and one touchdown: a four-yard score by sophomore Julian Fleming.