BuckeyeGrove - Marvin Harrison Jr., Tyleik Williams already turning heads at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– There may not be a more difficult position group in the country in which to stand out than Ohio State assistant coach Brian Hartline’s wide receiver room, and that goes double for incoming freshmen. It’s a room littered with five-star prospects, speed demons and future NFL talents, yet Marvin Harrison Jr. from the class of 2021 has already caught the attention of head coach Ryan Day before spring ball has truly begun. “I will say, I was very impressed with Marvin Harrison,” Day said Wednesday. “He looked like a different person when he walked in the building. I think he was 6-3, north of 200 pounds, looks great.”

Day joked that it’s hard to single players out because “everyone else feels slighted” when he does so, but that didn’t stop him from bringing up the four-star Philadelphia product that ranked No. 86 overall in the 2021 Rivals100. Physique alone will not win Harrison playing time though, and especially given the stacked group with which he’ll have to compete to get on the field. Harrison was not even the top-ranked Ohio State receiver in his own class, with five-star Washington native Emeka Egbuka claiming that title. In fact, Egbuka was the No. 1 wideout in the entire country, marking the second-straight season that Hartline and company have pulled in the nation’s top receiver.

Rising sophomore Julian Fleming was that player last year, and despite boasting similar recruiting status to Egbuka and a comparable build to Harrsion at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Fleming hauled in just seven passes in 2020.

Fleming’s classmate Gee Scott Jr., the No. 57 player in the class of 2020, is another young talent in the position room, but despite wowing onlookers with his 6-foot-3, 210-pound frame in preseason practice back in October, Scott didn’t receive a single snap in his first season. It’s a position group so talent-rich that Mookie Cooper, another top 100 prospect, transferred out of the program at the tail-end of his freshman season. For those that stick around though, iron sharpens iron, and competition will push the best among them to be even better. Day’s eye may naturally drift more so to the Buckeye offense, but at least one incoming Ohio State defender made a strong first impression on the third-year Scarlet and Gray head coach as well.