DETROIT -- Ohio State commit Cameron Martinez is the reigning high school football player of the year in the state of Michigan. The future Buckeye picked up right where he left off a season ago, scoring three touchdowns in a 41-7 win over Warren De La Salle.

Martinez scored all of his touchdowns in the first half on runs of 62, 2, and 1 yard respectively and finished the game with 184 yards on the ground.

BuckeyeGrove.com caught up with Martinez after the game to talk about his performance, his excitement about Ohio State, and more.