COLUMBUS, Ohio –– The Buckeye coaching staff is still figuring exactly how to utilize the versatile athleticism that made Cameron Martinez a two-time Michigan player of the year at quarterback in high school, but the options have been whittled down entering his second season in the program.

The Muskegon, Michigan, native, who was a four-star athlete prospect in the class of 2020 and has been listed as a defensive back more or less since arriving in Columbus, has been gaining traction as a potential option in a couple positions in the Buckeyes’ secondary this offseason, although the job descriptions are quite similar.