LOS ANGELES--For the Ohio State Buckeyes, many positions throughout the team, that being coaches or players are up in the air for next season and besides the change from Urban Meyer to Ryan Day at head coach, the other crucial position change is the one that may be seen at quarterback.

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins has had a season for the ages and has forever etched himself in the Ohio State and Big Ten record books even before a date with the Washington Huskies in the Rose Bowl on New Years' Day.

The change will come if Haskins decides to leave for the NFL, which will have Day see a new quarterback to the reigns of the offense for the second consecutive season. The leaders for the starting job are two very talented quarterbacks: Tate Martell and Matthew Baldwin.

However, there has been some talk that a former five-star quarterback Justin Fields will transfer to Ohio State if indeed Haskins decides to go pro like many people are predicting. Even with the rumors and speculation out and about, Day said with a job like Ohio State and the fact that he wants four capable quarterbacks on the roster at all times, there will always be talk and all that it is, is just that, talk.

"There's always going to be speculation, especially here at Ohio State," Day said. "As I said, the interest level that's out there right now in terms of quarterback play here is as high as I think it's ever been. I think everybody's really excited about that. So we have to make sure we're not on social media and all those things. But it all starts with Dwayne when he comes back and he makes a decision; then we go from there."