COLUMBUS, Ohio-- Throughout much of the season for the Ohio State Buckeyes, the running game has been an inconsistent part of the offense, while the passing game led by Dwayne Haskins has been lights out from the very beginning of the season putting up numbers that has never been seen from an Ohio State offense.

As the passing offense excelled, the running game struggled, especially the run-pass option of the offense, or the RPO. Haskins is seen to be a strong and accurate passer, but not much of a threat to run the ball effectively like former Buckeye J.T. Barrett used to do.

With the problems plaguing the rush offense in the red zone and in other short-yardage situations, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks' coach Ryan Day along with head coach Urban Meyer and the rest of the coaching staff believed that they could get back what they lost with J.T.'s departure with putting Tate Martell in those situations, adding another dynamic to the offense.

There have been glimpses throughout the season of what the offense would look like with Martell and people got another look in the 26-6 victory over the Michigan State Spartans this past weekend. Martell should some promise for a future role in a red-zone package, but did turn the ball over on a bad snap from Michael Jordan.

"We know it's been a couple weeks working the packages," Day said. "We felt he was game ready going into an environment like that, where it's cold, it's windy, it's great defense and we felt like we needed a little of a change there. He gave it to us and did some good things, obviously we had the one miscue down there tight and that was obviously, something that we got to get corrected fast. Other than that, I thought he did a good job."