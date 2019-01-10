While the Buckeyes wait to see what the status of transfer quarterback Justin Fields may hold there are reports coming out today that current Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell has had his name added to the NCAA Transfer Portal. Being in the portal does not mean that a player is definitely going to transfer but it certainly is an indicator that there is thought of transferring.

With the departure of Dwayne Haskins the Buckeyes are looking for a new starter for the 2019 season and it would seem to be a three-horse race between Martell, Fields and Matthew Baldwin. Martell would be going into his third year with the team and 2018 saw his only action after sitting out a redshirt season.

This past season Martell was 23-28 passing for 269 yards and a touchdown. He also served as Ohio State's red zone running quarterback, an experiment that did not go as well as had been hoped with 22 carries for 128 yards and two scores, but inside the red zone often resulted in Ohio State procedural penalties and the Buckeyes did not find the end zone with Martell running the limited package.

This is an abrupt about-face from what Martell was saying during the week leading into the Rose Bowl.

“Why would I leave for someone who hasn’t put in a single second into this program?” Martell said in Pasadena (Calif.). “I put two years of literally working my ass off into something that I have been waiting for and dreaming of having my whole life. To just run away from somebody who hasn’t put a single second into workouts anything like that and doesn’t know what the program is all about, there’s not a chance.”

Martell's entrance to the transfer portal does allow teams to contact Martell but again, does not guarantee his departure from Ohio State. But after a week of wins for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes, this might be one of the first big tests for the Ohio State coaching staff to try and keep Martell in an Ohio State uniform and the numbers in the quarterback room from being dangerously thin, especially without any promises to Fields' status for 2019 after leaving the UGA program. Ohio State has Martell, Fields, Baldwin and Chris Chugunov on scholarship going into 2019.

We will have more on this breaking news as it becomes available.