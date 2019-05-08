FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Ohio State already has a pair of very talented wide receivers committed in the 2020 recruiting class, but the Buckeyes have their sights set on a couple more of the nation's very best and that certainly includes Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas product Marcus Rosemy.

Rosemy and his St. Thomas Aquinas teammates are in the middle of spring practice and that is always an intense time at the powerhouse program. Rosemy capped off the practice with a long touchdown catch during the scrimmage period.

"It's going good so far," explained Rosemy. "It's very competitive out here. It's nice to come out here and get some work in."

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound prospect is one of the nation's most heavily recruited wide receivers with offers from around the nation. Rosemy has a list of 10 schools that he has been focused on, but many have speculated this is an Ohio State vs. Georgia battle. The four-star prospect said it is a much broader search than that right now.

"(That talk) isn't accurate at all," he explained. "It's a top 10 and I'm looking at everybody."

Ohio State was hoping to get Rosemy on campus back in April during the Spring Game weekend, but those plans fell through. Now he's looking to reschedule for the near future.

"During the summer," Rosemy said, when asked when he planned to reschedule. "Around June, I think."

While he's unsure if that will be an official or an unofficial visit at this point, one thing he is sure of is that he likes what he has seen out of Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline.

"He's really chill," Rosemy stated. "I really like his vibe. His message to me is to come up to Ohio State and just get around his guys. He's just a real cool coach."

You can get more of Rosemy's thoughts on Ohio State, his recruiting process, and what type of player he is in the above one-on-one video interview.