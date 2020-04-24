Malik Harrison was taken in the third round of 2020 NFL Draft with the No. 98 pick by the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ohio native came to Ohio State as a three-star recruit, and while the first two seasons in the Scarlet and Gray were rather quiet, Harrison took off his junior year.



In his third year, Harrison nearly doubled the amount of tackles he tallied in his first two years combined when he recorded a team-high 81 tackles. Harrison would also record 8.5 tackles for loss and an interception during the 2018 campaign.

Harrison would follow up the performance with another impressive year in which he lead the team again with 75 tackles. The senior would also record a career-high 16.5 tackles for loss. His 2019 performance ranks as the fifth best season in Ohio State history in terms of tackles for loss from the linebacker position.

He would earn first-team All-Big Ten from the coaches in 2019.

Harrison would play in 53 games at Ohio State, and he would start in 28 of those games.

Harrison would be a part of four Ohio State teams that had a combined record of 49-6 and won three consecutive Big Ten championship.

Harrison would run the 40-yard dash in 4.66 seconds, and he would have a three-cone drill time of 6.83 seconds, the best time of any linebacker at the 2020 NFL Combine.

Harrison is the ninth Ohio State linebacker to be drafted since 2010. Harrison is the first linebacker to be taken since Jerome Baker in the 2018 NFL Draft.