COLUMBUS, Ohio – It is not every day that a coach claims that a player has the opportunity to be one of the best in the country, but that is exactly what Al Washington said about linebacker Malik Harrison.

The linebackers have been on a tear to start the season, and no player has made more plays for the group than Harrison.

Washington has taken notice of Harrison’s tremendous talent and exceptional play, and he was comfortable saying that the senior had the potential to be one of the best linebackers in America.

“I’m honest. I think he has the ability, but you have to exercise that ability every day.”

Now this is not the first time that Harrison has been linked with potentially being one of the best linebackers in the nation. It was Harrison himself who discussed the possibility at last year’s Rose Bowl.

The belief that Washington has showed in Harrison has done nothing but build up the linebacker’s confidence.

“It means a lot,” Harrison said on Washington’s comment. “I made the comment last year at the Rose Bowl. I felt like I can, and him just bringing in more confidence for me, just saying that. He believes in me.”

The confidence on the field has been a byproduct of the experience Harrison has gained over the years. He noted that he did not feel truly comfortable until the end of last season.

“Last couple games I started to build up my confidence, and these first three games I’m just building up every day, stacking my chips,” Harrison said.

In his last three games of the 2018 season, Harrison made 24 tackles and two tackles-for-loss. He would finish the season with 81 total tackles.

As well as he played last season, Harrison seems to be playing with an even greater speed and purpose through the first three games of his final season with the Buckeyes.

“I’m playing faster and just having fun,” Harrison said.

Even though he has not seen a full game of action in his first three games, Harrison has already accumulated six tackles-for-loss on the season. It took until the ninth game for Harrison to eclipse this mark last season, and he would finish the year with 8.5 tackles-for-loss.