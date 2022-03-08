Malaki Branham named Big Ten Freshman of the Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State needed a “Robin” to E.J. Liddell’s “Batman.”

Outside of the junior forward, who finished as unanimous first-team All-Big Ten, the Buckeyes’ options were questionable, with Justice Sueing playing only two games before being sidelined with an abdominal injury.

Early on, it didn’t seem like Malaki Branham could be the guy, coming in as an inconsistent offensive option who showed spurts of stardom. But something clicked into place at the start of January.

Branham became “Robin,” even “Batman” in some cases, shining as a three-way scorer, showing an ability to drive the line and pull up from 3, developing a consistency in the backcourt off ball screens.

Branham became reliable, something that the Big Ten took notice of, with both the coaches and the media naming him Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

Branham is Ohio State’s first Big Ten Freshman of the Year since D’Angelo Russell in 2014-15.

Averaging 29.2 minutes per game, the freshman guard averaged 13.2 points per game, shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 43.6 percent from 3, bringing in 3.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 turnovers per game.

Starting with his 35-point performance on the road against Nebraska Jan. 2, Branham averaged 16,9 points per game, shooting 52.3 percent from the field.

“His poise when he is doing it, it’s unreal,” Ohio State assistant coach Tony Skinn said. “It’s one of those things where you look at the box score at the end of the game, and you know he had a pretty good game, but you don’t think he had 30 because he’s just doing it in such a smooth way.

“It’s been exciting to get a chance to coach him and watch him just continuing to develop. As a freshman… it’s a very difficult thing to do night in and night out, especially down the stretch. He’s been remarkable. He’s stepped up to the plate and doing everything that you can ask for a freshman. It’s exciting to know that you are going into these games with that type of talent.”

Branham was also named as a third-team All-Big Ten by both the coaches and the media.

“He’s a phenomenal kid with a bright, bright future,” head coach Chris Holtmann said. “He’s got to continue to grow as a player, and that’s his challenge in front of him right now.”