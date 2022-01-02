Malaki Branham has career day, leads Ohio State to OT win against Nebraska

Chris Holtmann would have loved to get its three non-conference games back, getting more experience for his younger players, for his newcomers ahead of a probable permanent return to Big Ten play.

But in the first game in more than three weeks, Malaki Branham wasn’t cold. Instead, he was the offense for Ohio State.

The freshman forward brought in a career-high 35 points for the Buckeyes, coming in with a career-high mark of 11 points against Penn State.

But it was the veterans that stepped up late for Ohio State.

Trailing by five with 36 seconds left, redshirt senior guard Jamari Wheeler hit a 3, cutting Ohio State's deficit to two points and junior forward E.J. Liddell hit two free throws to secure overtime, after a big-time block by sophomore guard Eugene Brown III.

And in overtime, Ohio State's (9-2) offense stepped up, using 3-point makes by Wheeler and freshman guard Meechie Johnson Jr. to secure the 87-79 win on the road Sunday night against Nebraska.

Wheeler finished the game with 16 points, making six-of-eight from the field and four-of-five attempts from 3.

Branham was the first Ohio State freshman with at least 30 points since D'Angelo Russell on Jan. 26, 2015

Ohio State had three eight-point leads that were snuffed out by the Cornhuskers, recording a four-point lead — their largest lead of the game — with less than five minutes to go.

The Buckeyes' offense went ice cold as Nebraska began to extend its lead, hitting only one of its seven attempts from the field when trailing by three points with less than four minutes to go.

Really, Branham was the only player in the first half that had any sort of heat offensively. He recorded 21 of his 33 points, hitting eight-of-12 attempts from the field, including five-of-eight from deep, adding two rebounds compared to one turnover.

He finished with hitting 13-of-19 from the field, including six of 10 shots from 3.

He was playing the E.J. Liddell role while Liddell struggled mightily in the first half: scoring three points on one make in seven tries, including three missed 3-point ties. The junior forward did bring in three rebounds and three assists in his first 18 minutes of play.

Liddell finished with eight points, making two-of-14 attempts from the field. However, Liddell's presence was felt in other ways, adding eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

But Branham was able to do enough early on, hitting three 3-points to give Ohio State an early eight-point lead, one the Buckeyes lost after a 10-0 run by the Cornhuskers.

And when a 16-6 run by the Buckeyes — including 10 points by the freshman forward — gave Ohio State another eight-point lead, the Cornhuskers came storming back again with another 10-point run, with Ohio State taking a two point lead off jumpers by Branham and sophomore forward Zed Key to end the first half.

Ohio State held another eight-point lead with 10:07 left in the game after back-to-back 3-point makes by Liddell and Johnson, but lost it after a 15-3 run gave Nebraska the lead late in the second half.

Ohio State went to the line 14 times against Nebraska, making 11 attempts.

The Buckeyes remain undefeated through their first three conference games,.

Ohio State will next take on Indiana Thursday night in Bloomington.