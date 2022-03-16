Malaki Branham critical to Buckeyes hopes of deep NCAA Tournament run

The problems that plagued Ohio State last postseason could return in this year’s version of the NCAA Tournament. But there’s one guy who stands above the others who could be the biggest difference between 2021 and 2022 for the Buckeyes: the No. 7 seed in the South Region who will face No. 10 Loyola Chicago (12:15 p.m., Friday) in the first round of March Madness. Ohio State got virtually no scoring production from anyone other than E.J. Liddell on March 19, 2021. 75-72 There was a laundry list of reasons why 15-seeded Oral Roberts took down one of the best teams of the Holtmann Era – arguably the second-best behind his 2019-20 squad that didn’t get its opportunity at an NCAA Tournament run – and sent the second-seeded Buckeyes home. Ball security: Ohio State committed 16 turnovers, Oral Roberts just six. Health: The Buckeyes were without ultimate glue guy, Kyle Young, the team’s best lead-by-example player with how much heart and effort he plays with. Even though they dominated the glass with a 49-32 rebounding advantage, Young’s absence was missed. Shooting: The Buckeyes picked a bad time to come up all iron, finishing 5-for-23 (21.7 percent) from 3-point and 9-of-18 (50 percent) at the free-throw line. Oral Roberts returned fire with an 11-for-35 (31.4 percent) and 14-for-18 (77.8 percent) performances from three and free throws, respectively. Finally, but perhaps the most underrated factor, Ohio State didn’t get enough from a No. 2 scorer. The Buckeyes were sent packing at the hands of 30 points from Kevin Obanor and 29 from Max Abmas – a dynamic duo that keyed No. 15 seed Oral Roberts’ run to the Sweet 16. On the other side? Ohio State got a stud performance from E.J. Liddell, 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting and 14 rebounds marking the exact type of output expected from a first-team All-Big Ten star in the season’s biggest game. Duane Washington Jr., a third-team all-conference selection, finished above his season average (16.4) with 18 points. But he did so on 7-of-21 shooting (33.3 percent) and 3-of-12 from downtown (25 percent), far below his 41-percent and 37.4-percent marks, respectively, which were good enough for No. 14 and No. 2 in the Big Ten. The point of rehashing all this painful history for Ohio State fans? The Buckeyes – whose issues Scarlet and Gray Report went into detail about earlier this week – are staring down the same avenue for an early exit in the tournament if last year’s history repeats itself.

Path to a deep run

First, the turnover issues that plagued Ohio State in November and December completely stabilized in January but have popped back up of late. After seven straight games with nine or less turnovers, the Buckeyes have 10 or more giveaways in seven of their last nine. Health is again a major issue with Young’s status for Friday’s game up in the air, and Zed Key is likely a game-time decision. That leaves the Buckeyes with only one true post player in Joey Brunk. Now, Ohio State will have to hope that the issue with an off night from one of its top-two scorers will not be repeated. That’s where Malaki Branham enters the picture. The Big Ten Freshman of the Year exploded onto the scene with a 35-point game in January and took the momentum with him into February highlighted by a three-game run of scoring 22, 27 and 31 points. It’s the 6-foot-5, 180-pound freshman guard who has the potential to be the one who takes this Ohio State team back up to a peak on its roller coaster of a season. Liddell is the straw that stirs the drink. Everyone knows that, and Liddell is almost always going to get his points even when defenses are game planning specifically to slow him down. That should leave some opportunities for Branham even if Loyola’s defense locks in on him as its No. 2 focus.

Branham unlocks Buckeyes' potential

Branham steadily grew his game and comfort throughout the season before his January and February explosion boosted him into first-round status in many NBA mock drafts. He has since come back down to earth but only a little bit. He averaged 18 points from Jan. 30-Feb. 24 with the average a little off kilter because he scored eight points and six points in separate games before his mid-month three-game tear. He’s since averaged 17 points in the last five games, staying more consistent in terms of production but without the explosive scoring performances. Well, he’s going to have to have multiple explosive scoring performances in the tournament or Ohio State will be going home early. The Buckeyes cannot consistently guard their opponents, a team-wide defensive liability that is destined to end their tournament during the first weekend. Fixing that defense is not going to happen in the one week since Ohio State was upset by Penn State in the conference tournament. That’s an off-season fix. Instead, the Buckeyes’ best shot at a Sweet 16 appearance – which would likely include a win over No. 2 Villanova in the second round – will have to be buoyed by their offense. For a team that is fourth in the Big Ten in points per game (73.8), and is first, second and third in free-throw, field goal and 3-point percentage at 76 percent, 47.4 percent and 37.3 percent, respectively, it’s absolutely doable to do what needs to be done: Score in bunches.

Win in shootouts