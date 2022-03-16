Malaki Branham critical to Buckeyes hopes of deep NCAA Tournament run
The problems that plagued Ohio State last postseason could return in this year’s version of the NCAA Tournament.
But there’s one guy who stands above the others who could be the biggest difference between 2021 and 2022 for the Buckeyes: the No. 7 seed in the South Region who will face No. 10 Loyola Chicago (12:15 p.m., Friday) in the first round of March Madness.
Ohio State got virtually no scoring production from anyone other than E.J. Liddell on March 19, 2021.
75-72
There was a laundry list of reasons why 15-seeded Oral Roberts took down one of the best teams of the Holtmann Era – arguably the second-best behind his 2019-20 squad that didn’t get its opportunity at an NCAA Tournament run – and sent the second-seeded Buckeyes home.
Ball security: Ohio State committed 16 turnovers, Oral Roberts just six.
Health: The Buckeyes were without ultimate glue guy, Kyle Young, the team’s best lead-by-example player with how much heart and effort he plays with. Even though they dominated the glass with a 49-32 rebounding advantage, Young’s absence was missed.
Shooting: The Buckeyes picked a bad time to come up all iron, finishing 5-for-23 (21.7 percent) from 3-point and 9-of-18 (50 percent) at the free-throw line. Oral Roberts returned fire with an 11-for-35 (31.4 percent) and 14-for-18 (77.8 percent) performances from three and free throws, respectively.
Finally, but perhaps the most underrated factor, Ohio State didn’t get enough from a No. 2 scorer.
The Buckeyes were sent packing at the hands of 30 points from Kevin Obanor and 29 from Max Abmas – a dynamic duo that keyed No. 15 seed Oral Roberts’ run to the Sweet 16.
On the other side? Ohio State got a stud performance from E.J. Liddell, 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting and 14 rebounds marking the exact type of output expected from a first-team All-Big Ten star in the season’s biggest game.
Duane Washington Jr., a third-team all-conference selection, finished above his season average (16.4) with 18 points. But he did so on 7-of-21 shooting (33.3 percent) and 3-of-12 from downtown (25 percent), far below his 41-percent and 37.4-percent marks, respectively, which were good enough for No. 14 and No. 2 in the Big Ten.
The point of rehashing all this painful history for Ohio State fans?
The Buckeyes – whose issues Scarlet and Gray Report went into detail about earlier this week – are staring down the same avenue for an early exit in the tournament if last year’s history repeats itself.
Path to a deep run
First, the turnover issues that plagued Ohio State in November and December completely stabilized in January but have popped back up of late. After seven straight games with nine or less turnovers, the Buckeyes have 10 or more giveaways in seven of their last nine.
Health is again a major issue with Young’s status for Friday’s game up in the air, and Zed Key is likely a game-time decision. That leaves the Buckeyes with only one true post player in Joey Brunk.
Now, Ohio State will have to hope that the issue with an off night from one of its top-two scorers will not be repeated.
That’s where Malaki Branham enters the picture.
The Big Ten Freshman of the Year exploded onto the scene with a 35-point game in January and took the momentum with him into February highlighted by a three-game run of scoring 22, 27 and 31 points.
It’s the 6-foot-5, 180-pound freshman guard who has the potential to be the one who takes this Ohio State team back up to a peak on its roller coaster of a season.
Liddell is the straw that stirs the drink. Everyone knows that, and Liddell is almost always going to get his points even when defenses are game planning specifically to slow him down. That should leave some opportunities for Branham even if Loyola’s defense locks in on him as its No. 2 focus.
Branham unlocks Buckeyes' potential
Branham steadily grew his game and comfort throughout the season before his January and February explosion boosted him into first-round status in many NBA mock drafts. He has since come back down to earth but only a little bit. He averaged 18 points from Jan. 30-Feb. 24 with the average a little off kilter because he scored eight points and six points in separate games before his mid-month three-game tear.
He’s since averaged 17 points in the last five games, staying more consistent in terms of production but without the explosive scoring performances.
Well, he’s going to have to have multiple explosive scoring performances in the tournament or Ohio State will be going home early.
The Buckeyes cannot consistently guard their opponents, a team-wide defensive liability that is destined to end their tournament during the first weekend. Fixing that defense is not going to happen in the one week since Ohio State was upset by Penn State in the conference tournament. That’s an off-season fix.
Instead, the Buckeyes’ best shot at a Sweet 16 appearance – which would likely include a win over No. 2 Villanova in the second round – will have to be buoyed by their offense. For a team that is fourth in the Big Ten in points per game (73.8), and is first, second and third in free-throw, field goal and 3-point percentage at 76 percent, 47.4 percent and 37.3 percent, respectively, it’s absolutely doable to do what needs to be done:
Score in bunches.
Win in shootouts
Ohio State’s No. 1 path to multiple NCAA Tournament wins is scoring at least 75 points in each game, and the Buckeyes may even need to get to 80 for a deep run.
Liddell is going to need a second scorer alongside him, and Branham is the clear-cut candidate to take the next step in his basketball evolution. The king of the mid-range jumper, Branham has this smoothness to his game where he glides across the floor, getting into a perfectly in-sync lower body-to-upper body rhythm on his pull-ups. He has a feel for the game and knows where to go and how to most effectively get to his spot.
During the Buckeyes’ loss to Michigan to close the regular season, announcer Gus Johnson compared Branham to former Detroit Pistons All-Star guard Rip Hamilton for the same silky-smooth way that he operates.
Liddell and Branham are likely going to have to combine for roughly 50 points per game for Ohio State to have its best chance of the first two-weekend NCAA Tournament stay during the Chris Holtmann Era.
And, again, that’s doable. It happened twice this season when they posted 58 combined points against Northwestern and 52 against Illinois.
Their two-man game has shown itself to be deadly when Branham works his dribble drive coming off a ball screen set by Liddell. They have an ability to know where each other is on the court and find the other – something that has gotten better as their chemistry has grown.
There was no better recent example than the Michigan game. Liddell found himself trapped in the corner, Branham made a laser cut into the lane, where Liddell found him in-stride with a pass that took Branham’s momentum to the basket.
That play also served up an example of where Branham needs to improve. He could afford to be more aggressive in looking for his points. On that play, he should have gone up for a left-handed finish and either converted the bucket, got fouled or both. Instead, he dumped it off to Brunk in the post, and Brunk had his shot rejected.
It will be fun to watch Branham during this tournament to see if he is more willing to take games over when Liddell doesn’t have the ball and working the offense through the two of them. Because that’s what the Buckeyes need.
Now, they don’t absolutely need the No. 2 scorer to be Branham. It could be Cedric Russell. Could be Jamari Wheeler. Could be anyone. But Ohio State is going to need a No. 2 scorer who can fill it up in March. And Branham emerged mid-season as the likeliest to be that guy, and his candidacy has only gotten stronger as his game has evolved and his experiences grown.
It may not need to be him. But it needs to be somebody.