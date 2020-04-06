Hudson Wolfe is the nation’s top tight end and he recently made big news by narrowing his list of nearly 20 offers to five. Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Ole Miss and Tennessee made the final cut for the Savannah (Tenn.) Hardin County standout and charting the course over the next few months could get even more interesting. Analysts and publishers from the Rivals network take a closer look at where one of the most sought-after tight ends in the country will land.

THE SITUATION

Like almost every national recruit in the 2021 class, the coronavirus travel ban has hit Wolfe as well as he planned to take visits over the last few weeks and see many of his frontrunners before a summer decision. Wolfe’s plan is to still take a handful of trips once the ban is lifted and the four-star is still planning to make his commitment in the summer before his senior season. But if Wolfe cannot get back on the road in time, he said pushing back his decision would be seriously considered because the Hardin County star tight end does not want to rush a decision before he’s seen everything he needs at his favorite schools. Analysts and publishers from the Rivals network take a closer look at where one of the top tight end in the country will land and then Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell issues his verdict on where he thinks Wolfe ends up.

ALABAMA

"Wolfe received an offer from Alabama more than a year ago. He has been recruited very hard by the Crimson Tide ever since. Tight end is a major need for Alabama in the 2021 class. The Crimson Tide is hoping to strike gold with the No. 1 target at the position. "Wolfe has visited Alabama several times including Junior Day in February. He has a very good relationship with tight ends coach Jeff Banks and area recruiter Kyle Flood. Wolfe is currently scheduled to return to Alabama in June for an official visit. Alabama is very high on his list and will remain until he announces a decision." – Andrew Bone, TideSports.com

*****

GEORGIA

"For Wolfe and Georgia, the relationship just didn't seem to materialize as it has for some Volunteer State prospects. There have been some visits, but it looks as though the Bulldogs have their eyes turned westward when it comes to tight ends, with Brock Bowers and Moliki Matavao receiving the bulk of the attention. I'd lean toward one of them ending up in their class in the long run, if I were picking today, but I don't see it happening with Wolfe, especially with the inability to get him back to campus". – Jake Reuse, UGASports.com

*****

OHIO STATE

"Ohio State was hoping to get Wolfe back on campus this spring as he is probably their top choice of the remaining available tight ends. But with the uncertainty of when that could now happen, it is probably a situation of where the longer this goes, the better for OSU. They were able to get him on campus during the season and he seems intrigued with them, but without a return visit he could be a tough pull out of the South." – Marc Givler, BuckeyeGrove.com

*****

OLE MISS

"Wolfe attended Lane Kiffin's first junior day as the head coach in Oxford and sources believe he came away impressed. Kiffin along with offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley were sure to amplify the success Harrison Bryant had at FAU under Kiffin and the top tight end in the country obviously liked what he heard and saw at Ole Miss. "As far as where things stand for the Rebels compared to the other four in the top-five, they are running behind. COVID-19 has certainly affected this recruiting cycle tremendously and since Wolfe has only been to Oxford once compared to several times to Knoxville and Tuscaloosa, Ole Miss has an uphill battle. Alas, sources believe Ole Miss has a decent shot here due to the relationships established and Kiffin coaching the Mackey Award winner just last season." - Zach Berry, RebelGrove.com

TENNESSEE

"Wolfe considered Tennessee a ‘dream school’ growing up, according to a recent interview with Volquest in March. He’s been on campus plenty over the course of the past three years and was actually making his rounds on the Hill when the SEC put a pause on all on-campus recruiting earlier this month. He’s enjoying the relationship building process with coach Jeremy Pruitt and is a fan of recently promoted tight ends coach Joe Osovet, who the prospect coined as ‘fiery’ after observing a spring practice. "Wolfe won’t give the Vols a hometown discount, though. Pruitt and staff will have to continue to work diligently throughout the summer and must make up for the lack of success on the field in recent memory. Tennessee is a real player – more so than some in the top-five. But I wouldn’t say it’s a slam dunk one way or the other at this point." – Eric Cain, Volquest.com

*****

THE VERDICT