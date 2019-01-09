COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Turnover at the organizational level is expected when a new face is running the show in any profession, but the exception to that rule can sometimes be an individual promoted from within an organization. Especially when it's that individual's first time running such an entity. First-time insiders tend to stick with who they are familiar with.

Not the case for coach Ryan Day since officially taking over for Urban Meyer one week ago.



Four assistant coaching hires, three assistant coaching departures and a five-star quarterback transfer transpired in the seven-day span.

Day's answered the question of whether he possesses the capability to put his own stamp on the program with a resounding yes.